West Windsor Mayor Hemant Marathe easily won re-election to a second term in the general election on Nov. 2.
Marathe defeated Tirza Wahrman for the position, which is four-year term, by a 28% margin.
According to to unofficial results from the Mercer County Clerk's office as of Nov. 4, Marathe received 4,887 votes (63.87%) and Wahrman garnered 2,765 votes (36.13%).
Also appearing on the ballot were two races featuring unopposed candidates. In the election for two four-year seats on West Windsor Council, Marathe's slate-mates incumbent Linda Geevers (5,284 votes) and school board member Martin Whitfield (5,065 votes) were elected.
In the unopposed school board election, Elizabeth George-Cheniara received 5,488 votes for a three-year West Windsor seat on the board.
Other races
Mercer County Commissioner results: Democrats Kristin McLaughlin, Samuel Frisby and Terrance Stokes were running ahead of Republicans Michael Chianese, Richard Balgowan and Andrew Kotula.
- McLaughlin, 54,363 (21.42%)
- Frisby, 53,459 (21.6%)
- Stokes, 53,298, (21%)
- Chianese, 31,317 (12.34%)
- Balgowan, 31,002 (12.21%)
- Kotula, 30,395 (11.97%)
County Surrogate: Democrat Diane Gerofsky appears to have defeated Republican Douglas Miles.
- Gerofsky, 59,204 (66.24%)
- Miles, 30,176 (33.76%)
State Senate, 15th District: Incumbent Democrat Shirley Turner appears to have defeated Republican Susan Gaul by a wide margin.
- Turner, 35,746 (71.41%)
- Gaul, 14,150 (28.59%)
State Assembly, 15th District: The Democrats were also well ahead in the Assembly race. Incumbents Anthony Verrelli and Verlina Reynolds-Jackson defeated lone Republican Patricia Johnson and Independent Pedro Reyes.
- Verrelli, 34,350 (40.41%)
- Reynolds-Jackson, 34,081 (40.09%)
- Johnson, 14,660 (17.25%)
- Reyes, 1,915 (2.25%)